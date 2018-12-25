Christmas Eve fire leaves Highland Park residents out in the cold

HIGHLAND PARK — Multiple families were left out in the cold on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. at a complex on Cedar Lane, according to News 12 New Jersey . Investigators told the network they believe the fire started inside a second floor unit, and that the tenant was not home at the time the fire started.

The New Jersey Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to the scene to help those affected by the blaze. A Tweet from the Red Cross said 10 families, and a total of 29 people were helped on Sunday night. The Red Cross said it provided "food, clothing and other immediate needs."

Highland Park OEM Director James Polos said it was "very emotional even for everyone who's here."

"looking at these people who have lost so much tonight and have to be displaced. And some of them lost all their personal belongings," he told the network. "Some of them won't be here tonight to enjoy Christmas tomorrow morning. So our hearts go out to them, to the families."

News 12 reported the management company for the complex provided hotel rooms for those affected for at least one night. A post on the borough's Facebook page said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. A Facebook fundraiser was also started to help the people affected by the fire.

