Child dies, resident missing in Perth Amboy house fire

PERTH AMBOY — A child is dead and another person is missing following a house fire early Friday morning.

Fire Chief Edward Mullen told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that a boy had died as a result of the fire that broke out at a home on Commerce Street around 3 a.m.

One adult who was in the two-story house has not been found, according to Mullen. Ten other adult and child residents and two firefighters were also injured.

