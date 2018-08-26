Charles Lindbergh died on this date in 1974

EAST AMWELL — After becoming the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean Col. Charles Lindbergh made his home in East Amwell, near the border with Hopewell.

What was meant to be a family home after the 1927 flight became the scene of one of the most infamous crimes in not only New Jersey, but also in national history. Lindbergh died on August 26, 1974.

On March 1, 1932, 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr. was kidnapped from the 600 acre Hunterdon County home and found dead two months later. Carpenter Bruno Hauptman was convicted of the murder and executed. Almost 90 years later the same home is now used as a rehabilitation location run by the state of New Jersey.

The Lindberghs left New Jersey after the death of the baby and traveled around the world, including moving to Europe to escape the media spotlight from the kidnapping and trial. A website dedicated to Lindbergh details his extensive travels after his son's death, including flying 50 combat missions as a civilian tech rep during World War II.

The home where the Lindberghs lived has since become a residential community home run by the state of New Jersey. It is now known as Developing Opportunities and Values through Education and Substance Abuse Treatment, or "DOVES." The house was once known as Highfields and is located on Lindbergh Road.

More than 40 years after the trial Lindbergh died at his home in Hawaii at the age of 72.

