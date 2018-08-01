Carrying a flag to cross the street — Middlesex towns trying it

Keeping pedestrians from getting hit crossing the streets of New Jersey is an ongoing struggle. In East Brunswick, Keep Middlesex Moving is trying something called "Flag It!"

Keep Middlesex Moving Executive Director Bill Neary says someone crossing the street will pick up a flag that has been left in a container on one side of the street and carry it over to the other side.

The small flags are bright orange. The idea is that it will catch drivers' eyes.

This is being done at the intersection of Rues Lane and Winton Road in East Brunswick. "Flag It!" is also being tried at two other locations in Piscataway and Metuchen,

"It is also part of an awareness campaign about pedestrian safety," Neary said. "We all know how important that is, and I think that that is what we do at Keep Middlesex Moving. We work a lot with education and the types of programs that we think will help people be safer on the roads."

