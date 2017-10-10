Car plunges into Raritan River — but driver nowhere to be seen

EDISON — It's a mystery as to how a car found Tuesday morning in the Raritan River got there.

Edison Police said fisherman and joggers found the blue 2006 Chevrolet Cavalier in the river, resting ona municipal dock around 6:30 a.m. Police, along with the New Brunswick Fire Department checked the car and pulled it out of the river. Its front and rear windshields were knocked out.

The car was badly damaged in the rear with the keys in the ignition and the transmission left in drive, according to police. The windshields were intentionally knocked out, police said.

Police said they found shattered glass from a car near a utility pole on Meadow Drive that leads to the dock.

In July of last year, two people died when their car ran off Route 18 in New Brunswick and plunged into the Raritan River.

In June of this year, an SUV ran off the Garden State Parkway and into the Rahway River, killing two women from Rahway.

In August, a good Samaritan rescued a driver from a car after it drove into a retention pond. Video of that incident was captured by South Brunswick police:

