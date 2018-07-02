Car overturns on Route 37, two people dead

TOMS RIVER — One car overturned and two people were killed in a crash that closed down Route 37 on Monday afternoon.

Toms River police said two vehicles were involved in the crash at Hospital Drive on the eastbound side of Route 37 around noon in front of Community Medical Center.

The deceased were in the same car, according to police. Police didn't say which of the cars that was.

Two other people in the other car were injured. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.

Multi-mile delays developed in both directions approaching the area.

Jersey Shore Online reported a medical helicopter transported one person involved in the crash.