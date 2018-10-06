Burglar who helped himself to people’s booze and cars is caught, NJ cops say

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A suspect in at lest seven burglaries in this township has been arrested and faces additional charges from Ohio.

Gary Hunter, 57, was arrested Friday on burglary and theft charges as the suspect in connection with a series of break-ins that followed the same pattern over the past several months, according to North Brunswick police.

According to an alert issued in August, the burglar would enter homes in the Georges Road (Route 130) area in the middle of the night as residents slept and remain in the home drinking alcohol and eating food before taking car keys and driving off with their car. The vehicles were usually recovered nearby.

Robert Powell

No one ever encountered the burglar but the his image was caught on home surveillance video.

Additional charges are pending, according to North Brunswick police. He is also a suspect in similar burglaries in neighboring towns as well as a burglary in Cincinnati.

Police did not disclose what led Hunter from Ohio to New Jersey. Although he gave police a home address in New Brunswick, police in Cincinnati said he had an address in Columbus, Ohio.

Hunter is being held at the Middlesex County jail pending his first court appearance.

