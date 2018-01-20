Burglar, armed with Taser, rapes NJ woman who returned home, cops say

A Taser gun. (Getty Images)

MORRISTOWN — A man who burglarized about a dozen homes also kidnapped and raped a woman who had the misfortune of walking in on the thief in her apartment, prosecutors say.

Brian Session, 47, of East Orange, was arrested Friday, a day after the sexual assault in the town apartment building.

Police say the woman arrived home from a shopping trip early the afternoon of Jan. 18 to find the stranger.

The man, who smashed various electronic devices in the home, demanded the woman give him a pin to her credit card, she told police.

He’s accused of then attacking her with an electroshock weapon, tying her up and sexually assaulting her.

After the man left, taking her credit card with him, the woman untied herself and called police, authorities said Saturday.

Prosecutors say police were able to identify Session as the suspect using the woman’s description of him, surveillance footage that captured both Session and his vehicle in the area, and cell phone records that linked Session to the area. Police also found a Taser and clothing they say tie him to the apartment attack.

Police say that Session admitted tying up the woman and burglarizing homes but denied any sexual assault, according to the Daily Record, which reviewed court documents filed in this case.

Session was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third- and fourth-degree weapons charges and fourth-degree theft.

He’s also charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, and third- and fourth-degree theft related to burglaries on Ridgedale Avenue on Nov. 15 and 16.

An in connection to two apartment burglaries on Hill Street on Dec. 5, he was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Session was being held Saturday at Morris County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.



Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.