Bullets fly into Burglington County home with 4-year-old, toddler inside

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A man said he was shot in his bedroom late Monday by bullets that were fired into a home with 4-year-old and 11-month-old children inside.

A woman and a child were in the bedroom at the time of the shooting.

Police have not said if there was a motive for the shooting or whether they have identified any suspects.

The man told police the shots were fired at the window of the home on Serrano Trail in the Browns Mills section around 11:45 p.m. The bullets went through his left arm and hit his side.

Pemberton Police said they found seven bullet casings outside the bedroom window.

The man was taken to Cooper Hospital and was in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 609-894-3310.