Bruce Springsteen drops Netflix trailer & opens up for ‘Esquire’

Bruce Springsteen goes deep on life, fatherhood and even whether his final resting place will be in his New Jersey hometown. A new cover interview for Esquire magazine's winter issue has dropped just as the smash hit, Springsteen on Broadway , has 13 shows left before wrapping on December 15. Within the same breath, it will find a fresh audience on Netflix as a film special.

The in depth interview is a solid read for Bruce fans of any extent. He talks about one treasured keepsake from the Asbury Park boardwalk (a literal golden ring, grabbed from the old carousel just before putting out his first record).

And, when asked if he'll be buried alongside his father at the family's burial plot in Freehold, Springsteen jokingly confides he's leaning toward being 'spread around' a bit, "Maybe a little in the ocean. [Laughs] A little in town. Here and there.”

Fans also have a longer glimpse (two and a half minutes!) into the sold-out Broadway run that's quickly coming to an end. A new trailer from Netflix Includes snippets of Springsteen's intimate story, with parts of acoustic versions of 'Born to Run' and 'Growing Up'. He also remembers a fateful meeting at The Stone Pony, of now-wife Patti Scialfa, who joins him on-stage for a duet. You can watch it above.

'Springsteen on Broadway' makes its Netflix debut on December 16, the day after the rocker's final bow at the Walter Kerr Theatre. A soundtrack, featuring songs and stories from the live show, also will be out the same weekend.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

