Boyfriend drove drunk to girlfriend’s child custody swap, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Police did not have to go far to respond to a report of a man driving under the influence earlier this week.

Oscar Hernandez, 29, is accused of driving drunk with his girlfriend to her child custody swap at the police station.

On the night of Dec. 16, police say the child's father reported that Hernandez had arrived under the influence.

Police arrested Hernandez and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Paulino Guerrero, and charged them with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police also charged Hernandez with driving under the influence of alcohol and was issued motor vehicle summonses. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and his vehicle was impounded.

