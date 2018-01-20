Boyfriend charged after car plunges into river, killing NJ woman

BURLINGTON — The family of the woman killed when her boyfriend’s car plunged into the Delaware River is asking for help to cover her funeral expenses.

Stephanie White, 23, drowned after her boyfriend, Jacob T. Garrett, 24, hit a parked minivan on Riverbank Road and then went into the river, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. Garrett was able to get out of the car and left the area, telling those looking on to “help my girlfriend.” Coffina said he was taken into custody on board an NJ Transit light rail station.

Garrett was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, third-degree causing death while driving with a suspended license, and third-degree endangering an injured victim. He was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.

“She didn’t know him for long,” her aunt, Roselle White, wrote in an email.

White said Stephanie was “loving, kind, soft spoken, a hard worker, and loved by all that knew her. She had so much innocence in her presence and always smiled when she greeted you,” She also loved orchids and horticulture.

Stephanie was a graduate of Freehold Borough High School and worked at the FedEx facility in Hamilton while living with her mother in Burlington for the past two years.

Stephanie wished to be buried next to her grandmother at Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold, according to the GoFundMe page. Her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at United Fellowship Baptist Church in Asbury Park at 10 a.m.

The incident was one of three last weekend in which vehicles wound up in the water.

Robert Stephens, 52, and his wife Janet, 50, of Burlington Township, were rear-ended by a speeding car late Saturday afternoon in at the Bridgeboro Road jug handle on Route 130 in Willingboro. The impact sent the minivan down an embankment and into Olympia Lake.

A car landed in the Elizabeth River inside Conant Park in Hillside early Sunday morning, according to Hillside firefighters. According to a Facebook post by FMBA Local 35, several people were removed from the car and were treated for minor injuries.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on