Bordentown police in standoff outside home

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police and a tactical team were massed outside a home just off Route 206 on Friday afternoon.

Police told New Jersey 101.5 that a man was inside a home on Redwood Avenue, refusing to speak to authorities.

Police would not disclose if there were any hostages or what prompted police involvement.

A reporter for The Trentonian who was on scene, said police brought in an armored vehicle and robot.

A lane is blocked off on northbound Route 206 just north of Route 130.