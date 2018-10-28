Bomb scare, gas leak evacuates celebs from Parsippany hotel

PISCATAWAY — "Celebrity Evacuation" could be the name of a new reality show that played out at a Central Jersey hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a gas leak and then a bomb threat were reported at the Parsippany Hilton, where around 3,000 people were attending the Chiller Theatre Expo . The adjoining Hampton Inn and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse were also evacuated just hours after police said gunman Robert Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

Among those who were evacuated were "I Dream of Jeannie" star Barbara Eden, "Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers, Pauly Shore, Loretta Swit ("M*A*S*H"), Kim Fields ("Facts of Life") Ice T, Carmen Electra, Geri Reischl. There reunions of the casts of "Good Times," "LA Law" and "Love Boat" which included Gavin MacLeod, Ted Lang, Bernie Kopell, John Amos and Jimmie "J.J." Walker.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Bomb Squad responded to the scene, according to police, along with members of the State Police K-9 Unit. A check of the interior and exterior of the structure was completed and no devices were located. The gas leak was traced and repaired by New Jersey Natural Gas crews.

