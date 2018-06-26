Body found at home of Giants’ Janoris Jenkins, reports say

FAIR LAWN — Police are investigating why a body was found at the home of a member of the New York Giants.

A statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor's office confirmed that a body was found on Tuesday morning at the house on Van Saun Place, but did not identify the home as belonging to Jenkins.

"The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," a statement from Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

TMZ reported that Jenkins was not at his home at the time the body was found, but that "his camp is aware of the situation."

