New Jersey is a hot spot for delicious fries, to please every palate. You could opt for traditional, go super Jersey and order fries 'dressed up' Disco style (cheese and gravy), sprinkled with 'Old Bay' seasoning, or try a batch loaded with high-end, amazing flavors.

Classic Fries, No Frills Needed

Hot Dog Johnny’s (Buttzville) “Best fries ever” is what you'll hear about Hot Dog Johnny's from plenty of Jersey natives. (That, and maybe a giggle about the town name.)

Kuppers (Seaside Heights) Another NJ favorite fry-stop is for Boardwalk fries in Seaside Heights. Kuppers bills itself as the "Oldest French Fry Stand at The Jersey Shore." (The old shop was destroyed by the 2013 Seaside Park boardwalk fire, but opened its new location in 2014 to the relief of Jersey fry lovers.)

JiLLy’s French Fry Factory (Ocean City) JiLLy’s is on the Ocean City boardwalk, and claims to offer “The Best Fry You’ll Ever Try.” The fries are made to order and served with a variety of dipping sauces. (They also sell deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried candy bars and JiLLy’s 'legendary' funnel cakes.)

Curley’s Fries (Wildwood) Curley’s has been a Wildwood boardwalk staple since 1974. It's located on the front of Surfside & Mariner’s Landing Piers. Curley's Fries can still be ordered without seasoning, or you can opt for Old Bay, Sea Salt or Cuban Spice.

Jefferson Diner (Lake Hopatcong) A look at their fries menu and it's no wonder why this Morris County hot spot has been featured by the Food Network (including "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"). They offer 10 types of fries, from Stadium style (philly steak, fried onions) to Greek fries (extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon, oregano, parmesan) and Mac fries (mac & cheese, bacon bits). You can also order a trio (plain, waffle-cut and sweet potato fries) for the indecisive or super-hungry crowd.

Windmill Hot Dogs (Asbury Park, Belmar, Brick, Freehold, North Long Branch and West End Long Branch, Red Bank) Chili Cheese Fries, just cheese, or crispy, crinkle cut plain. Straight-forward and always a treat!

Galloping Hill Hot Dogs (Union) Another NJ landmark, as this place has been keeping customers happy since 1925. They got your fries, from waffle cut to shoe string, sweet potato, Chili Cheese or pizza style. Melted cheese and gravy can be added to basically any of the above.

Hoagie Haven (Princeton) Fries, plain, cheese or buffalo style. They also are among the many ingredients that can be piled onto a crazy-loaded hoagie.

Bobby’s Burger Palace (Freehold, Eatontown, Paramus, Princeton) This high-end burger chain from celeb chef Bobby Flay serves up some delicious sweet potato fries, complimented by a special honey mustard horseradish sauce. That's my pick, but there's also 'regular' fries that you can add cheese, bacon and scallions too, served with a different Flay-branded sauce.

Chickie's and Pete's (Atlantic City, Bordentown, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Wildwood) So what if these yummy crab fries started as a Philly thing- the important things is they've become a south Jersey staple.

George & Martha’s (Morristown) You can go sweet potato fries or upscale Disco fries, dressed with mozzarella, parmesan and a red wine demi-glace.

Jake's Downtown (Belmar) Handcut crinkle fries are made fresh here, daily. There's also truffle parmesan fries and Jalapeño fries on the menu.

Just Beclaws (Jersey City) Just Beclaws has a strong crab fries game. The Jersey City restaurant features Southern cuisine with a Vietnamese influence. They also serve cajun, sweet potato, 'O'bay' and cheese fries.

Diners known for crowd-favorite fries:

Menlo Park Diner (Edison) Disco fries here are a customer favorite.

Fries, So Extra and Delicious

Potatopia (Edison) At the Menlo Park Mall, in the food court, all your french fry dreams can be realized. Shoestring, curly Sweet potato in portions that definitely eat like a meal. Menu items include 'Nacho Nacho' (waffle fries with all the dressings of loaded nachos), 'Bacon Overload' and 'I Think Therefore I Yam' (sweet potato crinkle cut with shredded chicken, cheese and more).

Rocky Hill Inn (Rocky Hill) This Somerset County gastro-pub takes a Jersey tradition to the next level. Their disco fries are available with pork belly, braised beef short rib, or lobster.

'Wildcard' pick:

alternate 'avo fries' are tasty (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Cornerstone Kitchen and Tap (Jackson) serves up Avocado fries. They're not potato-based, but they're yummy.

