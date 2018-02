BERNARDS — The body of 19-year-old Lydia Comtois was found Thursday morning in a remote wooded area of the Liberty Corner section.

Comtois had been reported missing the previous evening.

Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play.

Police had been looking Comtois, who was last seen about 5 p.m. when she left New Brunswick to head home.

Search teams made the discovery of the body, police said.

