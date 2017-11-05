Ocean County officer dies from stroke suffered on duty

BERKELEY (Ocean)— An officer who served in the local police department for almost a decade passed away suddenly this week, according to Chief Karin DiMichele.

On the force since 2008, Wray quickly began to climb the ranks inside the department, graduating from the Atlantic County Police Academy before taking an assignment with department's patrol division.

Wray "passed away suddenly" on Friday, according to DiMichele. According to a GoFundMe page to benefit wray's children, she died "peacefully and quickly in the hospital after a stroke while she was on duty."

"Sergeant Wray was known for her intelligence, compassion and dedication to her officers whom she considered family," Chief DiMichele said on the department's Facebook page. "Please keep Sergeant Wray’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn their loss. Please also keep the officers and civilian staff at Berkeley Township in your prayers as they have lost a great officer, a great leader, great public servant and a great friend."

The mom of two children, 2-year old Harrison and 4-year old Henry, as well as two step-children 11-year old Cole and 15-year old Regan, Wray also leaves behind her fiancé Sergeant Henry Ganska, who is also a member of the Berkeley department.

The GoFundMe page described Wray as "a mother of beyond belief." According to the page, Wray "always put her children first, and now our family will do the same for her."

Condolences also poured in from her brothers and sisters in blue.

