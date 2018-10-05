Police find missing Ocean County teen hiding in the woods

Michael Briganti (Barnegat Police)

BARNEGAT — Police said they safely located 14-year-old Michael Briganti late Friday afternoon in the Village Drive area as they were canvassing the neighborhood.

The teenager had been missing since Thursday night, when he ran away from home.

When police found him Friday, he tried to run away from them but cops were able to bring him unharmed to safety.

Residents said they noticed Briganti in the woods and alerted police.

Authorities have not said why Briganti ran away from home.

The discovery capped more than a day of intense search by helicopter, drones and motorcycles.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Barnegat, missing child, missing person, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top