Barefoot off-duty trooper runs to save choking baby

PISCATAWAY — An off duty trooper rushed out of his own home to save the life of a child in distress this weekend.

Trooper Robert Meyer was still sleeping on Saturday afternoon after working the night shift on Friday when his neighbor called to say their 2-week-old granddaughter was choking, police said.

Meyer, shoeless, ran four houses to the baby, and was able to use a bulb syringe to clear the mucus that was blocking the child's air stream, according to police.

After Meyer gelped the child to breathe, local first responders arrived at the scene and the girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released, police said.

The baby is expected to make a full recovery.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com