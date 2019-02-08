LAKEWOOD — A township man has been charged attempted murder and aggravated assault on a cop after he stabbed a man and punched a cop at the municipal building Thursday morning, prosecutors said.

Reginald Patillo, 47, was arrested on the second floor of the township hall but not before he had nearly killed a township resident by stabbing his neck and hand, officials said.

Police were called about 11 a.m. after the victim was attacked when he entered an elevator. Municipal workers sounded a panic alarm.

When police arrived and questioned Patillo, they said he punched one of the cops in the eye.

Authorities did not say whether the knew what motivated Patillo's rampage.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and weapons offenses.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney.

