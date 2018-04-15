Atlantic City crash ends with assault, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — A hit and run crash in the city ended with two New York women in custody and charged with assaulting the driver of the other car, according to police.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon in the area of Rhode Island and Pacific avenues, according the Atlantic City Police Department. Officers responding to the scene found a 35-year-old man who had his 1-year-old child in his car, but the other car had fled, according to police.

After the initial crash 31-year-old Veda Nolasco and her passenger, 29-year-old Tiffany Williams, both from the Bronx, drove away, according to police. The man followed the women and called 911 to report the incident, according to police. After being followed the women got out of their car and pulled the man from his car, physically assaulting him, police said. With the man out of his car Nolasco got in his vehicle and crashed it into a utility pole, according to police.

Police were able to find the car the women were driving on New Jersey Avenue, and the women were found inside the Showboat Atlantic City, police said. They were held at the hotel until police arrived to take them into custody. The man and his child were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released, according to police.

Nolasco was charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault. She was also issued several motor vehicle summonses. Williams was charged with robber, conspiracy, theft, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. Both women were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 609-347-5766.

