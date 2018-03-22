As nor’easter exits, NJ’s weather quiets down Thursday

Well, that escalated quickly. Thanks to a slight track wiggle, we were actually spared the worst wind and surge impacts Wednesday's nor'easter. Of course the snow was pretty intense for several hours Wednesday evening. Top snow totals in New Jersey were on the order of 14 inches in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Every county in New Jersey saw at least one report of 5+ inches of snow.

The Hulk was not incredibly happy about Wednesday's heavy snowfall. (Dave Kirby, Townsquare Media)

As of this writing, we find ourselves on the back edge of the nor'easter storm system, and it is still snowing. While additional accumulation will be very light, reduced visibility could further hamper the Thursday morning commute. (That's on top of all the snow and ice still on the roads, of course.) Snow is expected to taper and exit the state by about 8 a.m.

Skies should substantially clear by Thursday afternoon . Peeks of sunshine will combine with above-freezing temperatures to enact some healthy snowmelt throughout the day. It's going to be blustery though, with winds occasionally popping over 20 mph. Normal high temperatures for late March are in the lower 50s, but we'll be stuck in the cool lower 40s across most of New Jersey on Thursday .

A couple of potential issues related to the snow melt and cleanup:

1.) Once again, this was an incredibly heavy, wet snow. It's going to be very difficult to shovel. Make sure you take frequent breaks and don't overexert yourself.

2.) While rapid snow melt is not expected, blocked storm drains may lead to ponding issues.

3.) Beware the refreeze! Anything that freezes during the day may refreeze into solid ice at night, when temperatures drop below freezing once again.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with chilly low temperatures around 30 degrees.

Friday looks decent, although still below seasonal norms. Highs in the mid 40s, with partly sunny skies and flurries. (Nothing more than that.)

We've been watching a continental storm system (i.e. not a nor'easter) barreling our way from the west for this weekend. All models show this system will dig well south of New Jersey. However, we might get clipped by the northern edge, so I do have to include some impacts in the forecast from about 4 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday .

Saturday will start bright and sunny, pushing high temperatures into the mid 40s again for most of the Garden state. However, extra clouds and a few snow showers will become possible in South Jersey by the afternoon. Previous model runs had suggested up to an inch of accumulation in that snow zone, but have since backed away from that notion. It's still worth keeping an eye on.

On Sunday , a flip to northeasterly winds will limit high temps to the lower 40s (especially cool along the coast). It will be a breezy and partly sunny day.

More 40s with sunshine for Monday , and then we'll finally see a midweek warmup. My latest forecast has seasonable 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is suffering from major snow fatigue.

Finally, let me address the big question on everyone's mind... Are we done with snow for the season? NO. As is often the case, I think we'll still see some snowflakes in April.

Important question, part two... Are we done with big snow storms for the season? YES. Let's call this the fourth and final, as I do believe our streak of nasty nor'easter storm systems will end here!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.