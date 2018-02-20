Are you smarter than this Jersey teen? Answer 3 questions

TOMS RIVER — New Jersey high school student Emily Ostermann has put herself in elite company — as one of three students to get a perfect score on an Advanced Placement chemistry test last year.

That's out of 159,677 students worldwide to take the exam last year, according to a story on NJ.com .

Think you're as smart as Emily, an 11th-grader at Donovan Catholic in Toms River? The test includes a multiple choice section and a free-response section. A sample of some of the questions from the College Board can be found below. For these questions, the College Board says to "assume that the temperature is 298K, the pressure is 1.00 atmosphere, and solutions are aqueous unless otherwise specified."

Donovan Catholic, formerly known as Monsignor Donova, recognized Ostermann for her impressive achievement.

"Way to make Donovan Catholic Proud," the school said in a Facebook post.

In a story on Toms River Patch , Ostermann said she is "kind of an artistic person" and loves "the spacial arrangement of the atoms." She told Patch she hopes to study electrical engineering in college. Her top choices are Cornell University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Princeton University, North Carolina State, and Villanova.

