Gov. Christie gets a road in his honor — Here are some better names for it

By Bradley James November 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Budget Presser
Tim Larsen/Governor’s Office

News 12 New Jersey is reporting that a new Morris County road in Morris Plains will be christened “Governor Chris Christie Way”.

Christie, who lives in Mendham Township, got his political career started as a one-term freeholder in Morris County.

But there are plenty of roads in the Garden State, and plenty of opportunities to honor Christie’s legacy. Here are some other road name options. Share your own ideas in the comments section below!


BeachDay

1

Beach Day Drive

 

 

There may come a day when people forget about the image of Christie enjoying a beautiful day on Island Beach State Park, but that day isn’t today.

 

bigmouth

2

Big Mouth Way

 

 

He held nothing back while in office, and we don’t imagine him holding anything back now.

 

blame

3

Blame Lane

 

 

It’s the Democrats’ fault. It’s the media’s fault. It’s our fault. It’s your fault. But it’s never his fault.

 

bridgegate

4

Bridgegate Boulevard

 

 

Turn here to avoid some traffic problems in Fort Lee.

 

shutdown

5

Shutdown Circle

 

 

Just like the government, you never know when this circle will shutdown.

 

helloff

6

Get The Hell Off This Avenue

 

 

A street sign that tells it like it is.

 

ClosedRoad

7

Closed Road

 

 

The road might be closed, but he’s the only one allowed on it!

 

