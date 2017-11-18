Gov. Christie gets a road in his honor — Here are some better names for it

Tim Larsen/Governor’s Office

News 12 New Jersey is reporting that a new Morris County road in Morris Plains will be christened “Governor Chris Christie Way”.

Christie, who lives in Mendham Township, got his political career started as a one-term freeholder in Morris County.

But there are plenty of roads in the Garden State, and plenty of opportunities to honor Christie’s legacy. Here are some other road name options. Share your own ideas in the comments section below!