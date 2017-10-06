After the fog clears … dry until Sunday in NJ

As Dan alerted you to Thursday evening, much of New Jersey saw pockets of rain after sunset, followed by a foggy overnight. But this final day of the work week should turn out to be quite nice, even if the actual weekend doesn't look as promising.

Patchy Friday morning fog and early isolated showers will give way to partly sunny skies, and it remains a summery kind of warm — daytime highs in the lower to mid-80s. Friday night into Saturday, there will be some clouds, and fog once again, with lows settling in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a light and variable wind.

Saturday starts once again with that patchy fog, which (again) will lift and give us more partly sunny conditions, with those high temps reaching into the mid-80s once more. Southerly winds look to blow at 10 to 15 mph during the daytime.

A late chance for showers Saturday night turns into a full-blown chance of showers on Sunday, though they'll be scattered under mostly cloudy skies, with a few thunderstorms thrown in. Highs will dip just slightly from their Friday-Saturday perch, ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Flipping the page to Monday, showers will still be likely, with temperatures just a touch cooler ... mainly in the mid-70s.

It's worth noting that the rainy forecast could affect Games 3 and (if necessary) 4 of the American League Division Series, set to be played at Yankee Stadium Sunday night and Monday. However, considering the Yankees' performance Thursday night, better hope for rain.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Oct. 10. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

