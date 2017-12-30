Contact Us
Make My Homepage

After NJ woman raped in home invasion, immigration cops bust 3

By Sergio Bichao December 30, 2017 1:52 PM
Image of

KEARNY — Local police and immigration officials on Friday arrested three men who have been charged in a home-invasion and sexual ssault of a town woman last week.

David Gualteros, 21, and Evin Ferman-Argueta, 24, were both arrested in Newark, while Erick Leon-Farnango was busted in Belleville.

The three are accused of carrying out a Dec. 22 home invasion of an apartment in Kearny. Police were called to the home about 7:30 a.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said “several” men burst into the woman’s home demanding money. The woman was raped before the men took off in her car, prosecutors say.

Neither prosecutors nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials immediately returned requests for comment Saturday afternoon. Officials did not explain the immigration status of the suspects.

Gualteros and Ferman-Argueta are both charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault; first-degree kidnapping; second-degree robbery and conspiracy; second-degree burglary and conspiracy; third-degree theft; third-degree terroristic threats; and third third-degree child endangerment.

Leon-Farnango is charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy; second-degree burglary and conspiracy; and third-degree theft. Prosecutors expect to file more charges against him.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether any of them had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

Filed Under: | | | | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM