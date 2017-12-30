After NJ woman raped in home invasion, immigration cops bust 3

KEARNY — Local police and immigration officials on Friday arrested three men who have been charged in a home-invasion and sexual ssault of a town woman last week.

David Gualteros, 21, and Evin Ferman-Argueta, 24, were both arrested in Newark, while Erick Leon-Farnango was busted in Belleville.

The three are accused of carrying out a Dec. 22 home invasion of an apartment in Kearny. Police were called to the home about 7:30 a.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said “several” men burst into the woman’s home demanding money. The woman was raped before the men took off in her car, prosecutors say.

Neither prosecutors nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials immediately returned requests for comment Saturday afternoon. Officials did not explain the immigration status of the suspects.

Gualteros and Ferman-Argueta are both charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault; first-degree kidnapping; second-degree robbery and conspiracy; second-degree burglary and conspiracy; third-degree theft; third-degree terroristic threats; and third third-degree child endangerment.

Leon-Farnango is charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy; second-degree burglary and conspiracy; and third-degree theft. Prosecutors expect to file more charges against him.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether any of them had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

