Gov. Phil Murphy has suspended an employee who made inflammatory comments on Facebook against "evangelicals."

Noemi Velazquez, who works as a $60,000-a-year aide to the governor, was suspended for 10 days without pay and ordered to take sensitivity training, according to NJ.com.

The suspension came hours after Save Jersey , a conservative blog critical of Murphy, posted screenshots of Velazquez calling Republican leaders "evangelical ***holes" who are "molesters, liars, drunks, racists, heartless, bigots."

She also derided "evangelicals" in other posts.

Earlier in the day, Murphy blamed Donald Trump while asking for more time to investigate the report.

“Sadly, because of our president, we are a very divided nation right now and we shouldn’t be. So that has informed an enormous amount of emotions on both sides of this,” Murphy was quoted by Politico New Jersey as saying.

Velazquez is a founding member of Latinas United for Political Empowerment (LUPE) PAC. New Jersey 101.5 could not immediately reach her for comment Friday afternoon and her Facebook page appeared to have been taken down or made private.

This is the second time this month that Murphy has taken flak because one of his hires.

Murphy continues to defend the hiring of corrupt former Passaic city councilman Marcellus Jackson at the Department of Education even though his own Attorney General's Office is investigating how the bribe-taking pol got a job despite being barred from public employment as a result of his conviction. Jackson stepped down last week from his $70,000 post.

