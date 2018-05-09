Actor Michael B. Jordan describes Newark street racing as a teen

Well before his days co-starring in 'Black Panther' and 'Creed', Michael B. Jordan was a teen growing up in Newark. The actor stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he 'fessed up about his short-lived, street racing days.

Jordan chatted about checking out the notorious scene of "Avenue P," which drew in drivers from around the tri-state area in the days 'before smartphones' were the norm. You can skim to the 4:00 mark in the interview below to hear about it.

To get a feel for 'Avenue P' in Newark, you can check out video posted online from the summer of 2001. That was the same year that the first 'Fast and Furious' movie hit theaters. You can see cars peeling out and doing doughnuts in the parking lot near Ave. P and Delancy Street.

So what happened? A separate video recaps the end of Avenue P's 'heyday'. Amid the obvious hazards, city police cracked down, some speed humps were installed and the racing scene was largely squashed.

While on with Colbert, Jordan also talked about his method for playing 'Black Panther' villain, Erik Killmonger. Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon co-star in 'Fahrenheit 451', a new take on the classic Ray Bradbury novel. It debuts on HBO May 19th.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.