Accused killer teen who escaped jail denied bail by NJ judge

ATLANTIC CITY — The 18-year-old who escaped the the Harborfields detention center was ordered to remain in jail while he awaits trial.

In video of the detention hearing posted by the Press of Atlantic City, Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury says that Michael Huggins is a "quintessential flight risk" following his "violent escape" from the facility in Egg Harbor City

Huggins and three other juveniles — Raymir Lampkin, Stephine Woodley, and Donovan Nickerson — overpowered a guard just after midnight on Nov. 15 and stole the guard’s car. They then crashed it into a house before running away.

Lampkin, Woodley and Nickerson were found several hours later in Bridgeton while Huggins was found a day later inside an Atlantic City apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Marisa McGarvey said the four broke into a home in Egg Harbor City after their escape and stole a gun and other property.

DeLury said Huggins is a "violent person" whose freedom would put the community in danger.

Huggins faces charges of escape, robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer, conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Huggins is charged with the October 2016 fatal shooting of Davonte Lee in Bridgeton. Huggins was at a juvenile center because he was 17 at the time of the slaying.

