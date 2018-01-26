A change to the Garden State Parkway for the Monday commute

SAYREVILLE — A new traffic pattern beginning this weekend on the Garden State Parkway will affect the Monday morning commute.

Barriers, signs and new stripes will be put down on the northbound pavement near Exit 125 for Chevalier Avenue. This will create four lanes to the left and three lanes to the right for the remainder of the construction work that is expected to last eight weeks.

This will likely cause delays on Monday morning as drivers encounter the temporary configuration for the first time.

New Jersey 101.5's Bob Williams called the area, which is where the local and express lanes merge, a "free for all."

"People are jockeying for position to get to the left side of the Driscoll Bridge for 127 or to the right side where you would get off for 125," Williams said. Plus, drivers are entering the Parkway from the left out of the Cheesequake service area and often try to cross multiple lanes.

Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney said drivers wanting to exit at 125 for Chevalier Avenue and Exit 127 for Routes 9, 440 and 287 should take the right lanes in the new work zone. Signs will be posted as far south as the Shore urging drivers who want to exit to stick with the local lanes.

The configuration is scheduled to be in place for eight weeks to replace the bridges over Chevalier Avenue as part of the Exit 125 improvement project that started in 2016.

A new exit opened last year on the southbound side for Exit 125, which was the Parkway's first E-ZPass-only ramp. Other improvements coming to the interchange include widening the Parkway in both directions over Chevalier Avenue, improving local roads, adding a northbound entrance ramp and reconfiguring the existing southbound ramp. The entrance ramps will be not be tolled.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .