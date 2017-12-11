91-year-old with Alzheimer’s missing — Have you seen him?

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 91-year-old man has been reported missing, and the New Jersey State Police are hoping people will help locate him.

William Froehner was reported missing at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said. He is described as being approximately 5 feet and 6 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and a white beard.

Froehner was last seen wearing white sneakers, khaki pants and a green hoodie with a red plaid flannel shirt, according to police. He suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and does not drive, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554, or the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-927-5200.