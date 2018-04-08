88-year-old man driving wrong way crashes into car, cops say

WOODBRIDGE — Route 9 was closed for several hours near the Woodbridge Center Mall because of a wrong way crash on Sunday morning.

An 88-year-old man driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on the southbound side around 10 a.m. hit a 26-year-old man in an Accura RSX head on, Woodbridge Police told New Jersey 101.5.

Both men were hospitalized at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for "significant injuries" in the crash, according to police. The drivers of both vehicles were the only ones in the cars at the time of the crash, police said. Their identities were not disclosed.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours and was reopened around 1:45 p.m. One lane was closed northbound for emergency personnel.

Police do not yet know why the man was driving in the wrong direction.

