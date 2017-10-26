5 years later – photos of Sandy then and now [slideshow]

It's hard to believe that it's been 5 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated huge swaths of the Jersey Shore and left us shell shocked.

As we travel Ocean County today, the visible reminders have been slowly but surely fading, but the emotional reminders remain just as strong as they were 5 years ago.

Toms River Police Corporal Chris Raia was on the scene, and photographed the immediate aftermath throughout the barrier island neighborhoods of Ocean County from Mantoloking to Seaside Park. He then returned to the same spots to capture almost the exact scenes as they are today.

What results is both encouraging in the fact that the rebuilding process that still continues to this day is clear to see, but it's also sobering to remember the extent of the destruction that the storm wrought on our home.

Take a look: