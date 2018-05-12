5 injured in birthday shootout at South Jersey Elks club

PAULSBORO — A birthday party at an Elks lodge ended in a shooting that injured four men and a woman.

The shooting erupted amid a fight that broke out early Saturday at the club on the corner of West Buck and Pennline streets, prosecutors said.

"The shootings are believed to be an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other, and there is no reason for concern in the wider community," Police Chief Vernon Marino said in a statement issued by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were sent to the club at 1:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired. The shooting happened after a man was punched to the ground outside the club.

Four of the victims were injured by the gunfire but are expected to recover. A fifth victim, one of the men, was hurt in trying to escape.

Police believe there was more than one gunman but no suspects have been identified.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call police at 856-423-1101, Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Detective Michael Bates at 856-384-5552, or the Paulsboro police anonymous tip line at 856-423-6222.

