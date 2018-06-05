4th-grader brings loaded gun onto NJ school bus, police say

LAKEWOOD — A fourth-grade student brought a loaded handgun onto a school bus on Tuesday, police said.

Another student notified police, who found a .22-caliber handgun in his backpack when the bus arrived about 9 a.m. at the Oak Street School, according to Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Michael Inzelbuch, the attorney for the district, told the Lakewood Scoop that the student waved the gun around and threatened to shoot another student.

The school was not put in lockdown because of the incident thanks to the "quick response by the Lakewood school district security and Lakewood police, according to a message on the district website, and classes are being held as normal.

The school is located about a block from Route 9 in downtown Lakewood.

A messages for Inzelbuch has not yet been returned.