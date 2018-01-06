Contact Us
$40,000 monthly rent for Asbury Park apartment? Not even the most expensive!

By Sergio Bichao January 6, 2018 3:37 PM

ASBURY PARK — The rebuild after Superstorm Sandy transformed this once gritty seaside city into the place to be.

Music, restaurants, bars, the boardwalk, boutique hotels.

Not too long ago, Vogue even called it “the Brooklyn of the Jersey Shore.”

And if summer rental prices are any indicator … they weren’t kidding!

Take a look at this listing for a top-floor condo at the Mercury on Bangs Avenue.

Two bedrooms, two baths, modern kitchen, downtown location.

It’ll set you back $40,000 a month.

That’s not a typo. Forty thousand dollars.

Don’t worry — the deal comes with two parking spaces and four beach badges included in the price.

Remarkably, this $40,000 listing isn’t the most expensive rental in New Jersey. It’s not even the most expensive in Monmouth County.

We found a couple of $100,000 listings in some unlikely places. Just take a look in the video above.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

New Jersey 101.5 FM