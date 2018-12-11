3 women say they were beaten over Jersey mall parking space

DEPTFORD — A night of holiday shopping turned violent for three young women in South Jersey last Friday, all over a parking space.

Three friends — Taylor McFadden, 18, Tatum Bohanon, 19, and Alexandria "Allie" DeRusso, 19 — told 6 ABC Action News that trouble started when McFadden waved off a car waiting to take their spot close to the entrance of the Deptford Mall. Bohanon and DeRusso were smoking outside the car and were not ready to leave.

The car moved on and parked further down, according to the women, but one of the other women confronted the group and slugged DeRusso and Bohanon.

McFadden told the station she called police and ran into the mall looking for security. One of the women followed McFadden and kicked her in the face, calling her a "dumb white b****." The two attackers were described by the women as African American. McFadden said she is half-white and half African American.

The three told NJ.com that two men were with the alleged attackers, but did not throw any punches. A police report obtained by the outlet said that after viewing security footage, they determined that the four people were in a white Pontiac.

The women who said they were attacked told NJ.com they went to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township for injuries that included concussions, black eyes, and bruised ribs.

Deptford Police have not yet returned a message seeking additional information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: