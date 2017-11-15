3 teen fugitives from NJ detention center caught, but accused killer still on the run

EGG HARBOR CITY — Three of the four teens who escaped from a South Jersey detention center early Wednesday have been captured.

Hamilton police in Atlantic County said Raymir Lampkin, Stephine Woodley and Donovan Nickerson are in police custody while Michael Huggins — an accused killer — is still at large and should be considered dangerous.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the search for Huggins was centered on the area of Southwoods State Prison and Pamphylia Ave in Bridgeton

6ABC Action News reported that they were found in Bridgeton in Cumberland County but did not cite a source for their information. Neither Hamilton police nor the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office would not comment on the report.

Huggins is facing charges accusing him in the October 2016 slaying of Davonte Lee in Bridgeton, according to Webb-McRae.

The four overpowered a corrections officer at the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. and stole his car, according to acting Atlantic County Sheriff Mike Petuskey. They struck a parked Jeep before driving into a house on Beurger Street.

Three of the teens were dressed only in boxer shorts and a shirt when they escaped, according to Petuskey.

The escape led to the cancellation of classes in a number of districts out of an abundance of caution.

The Harborfields Youth Detention center is on Buffalo Avenue in Egg Harbor City and is managed by the state Department of Law & Public Safety, according to its website.

The center serves both males and females age 12-18 with eight secure beds for females and 12 for males.