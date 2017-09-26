3 from Fla. charged after 26 puppies rescued from filthy, sweltering van in NJ
GARFIELD — Three unemployed people from Florida are facing animal cruelty charges after officials said they crammed 26 puppies into a sweltering, feces-covered van during a 90-degree day last month in North Jersey.
The puppies were rescued Aug. 19 from a van in the parking lot of Walmart.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Animal Cruelty Task Force, which had received a tip about the "suspicious" van, found the puppies crammed into two cages and a cooler, which officials said were covered in feces.
Officials said the animals had no water despite the dangerous heat.
Jesus Gabriel Valentin Rivera, 36, of Deltona, Florida; Vanessa Millan, 31, of Casselberry, Florida; and Elaine Ramos, 27, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, were charged with 26 counts of animal cruelty, which is a disorderly persons offense. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced the Aug. 19 charges on Tuesday.
All three were released with summonses to appear Oct. 3 in Central Municipal Court in Hackensack.
Last year, a notorious New Jersey pet shop owner was charged with leaving 67 dogs were found in a near-freezing van. Most of the criminal charges against him were later dropped.