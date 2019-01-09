2 kids critically hurt after car crushes stroller in Keyport

KEYPORT — Two young children were critically injured while their grandmother and a driver who crashed into them remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the accident 3 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street sent part of a convertible stroller flying.

Borough resident Kathy Ascolese, 22, was driving a black Acura TL northbound. The car jumped a curb and hit 59-year-old Debbie Triano and her two grandchildren before crashing into a telephone pole, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

The youngest victim was in the stroller.

Triano, also a Keyport resident, is in stable condition. Ascolese remains under medical observation. A child passenger from the vehicle also was treated at the hospital.

The driver has not been charged with any crime but the crash remains under investigation.

CBS New York video from the scene shows the vehicle with a smashed windshield.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Keyport police at 732-264-0706.

