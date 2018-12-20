Man found dead in Marlboro fire; house destroyed in Lavallette

Fire at an oceanfront home in Lavallette. (East Dover Fire Company)

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a Marlboro house fire. The fire was one of two serious blazes over night in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Flames broke out 6:30 a.m. at a townhouse on Barn Swallow Road. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office does not believe the fire to be suspicious but officials have not said what they suspect caused the blaze.

Hours earlier, several fire companies responded to a fire at an oceanfront home in Lavallette. The fire erupted just before midnight and took three hours to bring under control, according to the East Dover Fire Co. Despite efforts to protect neighboring properties, four homes were affected by the fire.

The glow of the flames could be seen from the Mathis and  Tunney bridges, according to fire officials.

It's not known if anyone was inside the home at the time. Lavallette police did not immediately return a request for information Thursday morning.

