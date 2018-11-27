18-year-old woman from Middletown dies in Parkway crash

WOODBRIDGE — An 18-year-old from Monmouth County died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway early Monday, the second death in the final hours of Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Nicole Smith was ejected from a Dodge Charger on the southbound Parkway near the Colonia service area after rear- ending a Nissan Rogue about 1:30 a.m., according to State Police. The Charger went off the road and hit a guardrail and a tree before overturning.

The driver of the Charger, Kimberly Franklin, 20, and a second passenger, Isabella Rosales, 20, also of Middletown, were seriously injured and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

A third vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, struck a tire that had detached from the Charger. The drivers of the Nissan and Hyundai were not injured.

The investigation of the crash lasted into Monday morning.

Several hours earlier on Sunday night, 9-year-old Madelynn Rizzo, of Union Township, was killed after a Ford Focus driven by her father, Marcelo Rizzo, 37, of Elizabeth, collided with another vehicle in the center lane of Route 295 in Mt. Laurel. State Police said the sedan went off the highway and hit several trees.

Witnesses told police that Rizzo had been driving erratically moments before the crash, State Police said. No charges have yet been filed in the case. Police said they would like to talk to the driver of the other car.

