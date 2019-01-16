18 displaced by Trenton row home fire

TRENTON — Eighteen people were displaced by a fire in a row home on Tuesday night.

The fire began in a vacant home on Colonial Avenue, in the West End section of Trenton, around 5:30 p.m. and quickly spread to two adjacent homes, Trenton Fire Director Derrick Sawyer told NJ.com .

Sawyer said the flames went through the roof and into the connected roof area of the adjacent homes called the "cockloft."

The American Red Cross New Jersey Region said its volunteers offered emergency assistance to 18 members from three families.

A fire at a row home on Colonial Avenue in Trenton (Brian McCarthy)

Firefighters were on scene all night putting out hot spots, according to Sawyer.

