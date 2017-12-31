12 families evacuated following large Summit fire

SUMMIT — Fire fighters battled flames and frigid temperatures at a five-alarm building fire at an apartment building Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:25 a.m. at the building on Summit Avenue, bringing dozens of Summit fire fighters assisted by Union County Mutual Aid to the scene, according to city spokeswoman Amy Cairns. The fire was brought under control by 7:15 a.m.

Temperatures were in the low teens at the time with a gusty wind, according to Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Cairns said 12 families were evacuated from the three story building and two adjacent buildings. Residents of the adjacent buildings have already been allowed to return to their homes.

Firefighters rescued several people who leaped through windows to escape the fire,Cairns said.

Two people were hospitalized but no firefighters were injured, according to Cairns.

North Jersey Fire News reported that the second and third floors were heavily damaged, and ladders were used to evacuate the building.

Cairns said the Committed Pig restaurant was opened as a temporary shelter with the Red Cross working to provide help for those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire fighters from Millburn, Springfield, Mountainside, Union, Fanwood, New Providence, Kenilworth, Scotch Plains, Berkeley Heights and Roselle Park fire departments responded to the fire.

A veteran firefighter was injured in Newark on Saturday night at a two alarm fire at a tire shop, according to Newark Police.

