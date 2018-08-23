1 dead in 8-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Edison, police say

EDISON — A multi-vehicle car crash closed down Route 1 for several hours during Wednesday afternoon's commute and hospitalized five people, including two children.

A tractor trailer rear-ended a minivan sitting in traffic in the southbound lanes near Prince Street, just south of Route 287, around 5:30 p.m., setting off a "chain reaction crash of six other vehicles," according to Edison Police.

Five of the cars involved had to be cut apart to free trapped drivers and passengers, according to police. One female involved sustained "potentially life-threatening injuries," Edison police Lt. Robert Dudash said. Most of the other injuries were cuts, scrapes, and leg, back, and shoulder pain, according to Dudash.

Andrea Boulton, spokeswoman for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, told NJ.com there was one fatality from the crash. She did not yet return a message.

No charges have been filed in the crash. Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved or the circumstances of the crash.

