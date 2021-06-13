You can make almost $20 an hour at Clementon Park this summer

Not sure I've ever seen a better summer job offer than the one currently being posed by Clementon Park in Gloucester County.

The South Jersey theme park almost ceased to exist for a minute there as the park went up for auction only a few months back.

Luckily, the new owners who purchased the staple amusement park didn't choose to close up shop for good. Quite the contrary, in fact.

Clementon Park will soon be open for business once again. Families can head up to the park this summer and expect to enjoy a re-vamped experience as the new owners expressed that they're giving the place a good sprucing up before officially opening to the public once again.

They were supposed to open first on Memorial Day weekend, but then pushed it back to what was supposed to be this past weekend, June 4-6. That event didn't wind up happening, either.

With the owners ensuring a fabulous experienced once officially reopened, they can't really make a promise like that without employees. If you're in search of a fabulous summer job, it sounds like you could be in luck with this one.

Clementon Park and Splash World is advertising not only an excellent hourly wage, but a $500 sign-on bonus, only, however, if you don't waste any time and get yourself hired ASAP. NJ.com reports that if you work a total of 120 hours within the next four weeks, you'll score that bonus. A pretty sweet deal, wouldn't you say?

There are a couple other perks that seem to be associated with these new positions, as well. For one, you get free admission to the park on the days you aren't working, plus you'll earn free passes to give to your friends and loved ones, as well. You also can make out with cheap park merchandise, too. Finally, Clementon Park's website says that they're completely flexible with hours, therefore, you don't have to worry about scheduling conflicts.

You can apply for all positions Clementon Park has currently available HERE.

