You can honor NJ teen, killed in crash, who helped disabled vets

A Union County teen and recent NJ National Guard recruit killed in a single-car accident will be honored through a new scholarship and disabled veterans fund set up in his name.

Anthony Steitz, a 17-year-old Junior ROTC Cadet at Union Township High School, was driving home Saturday night when his vehicle went off Route 78 in Watchung and hit several trees, State Police said.

Steitz had been at a banquet honoring members of the JROTC program earlier that evening, according to Michael Boll of the New Jersey Veterans Network.

Boll has remembered Steitz as "an exceptional young man that was committed with helping the community and our disabled veterans."

He said the family has decided to start a scholarship in his honor, for outgoing Union High School Junior ROTC seniors, as voted on by the cadets themselves.

In addition, a new veterans fund will be used to help disabled veterans in-need, as allocated by the Steitz family.

The firefighters' union for the township also shared the tragic news on social media. "It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden passing of Jr ROTC cadet Anthony Steitz, son of Captain Gary Steitz, and Brother to Captain Chris Steitz and F.F. Gary Steitz Jr. We are all saddened by this tragic news and are keeping the entire Steitz family in our prayers. May he RIP."

Donations are being accepted to the Cadet Anthony Steitz fund by the New Jersey Veterans Network, both online and via checks sent to New Jersey Veterans Network, 10 Ward Place, East Hanover, NJ, 07936.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Monday afternoon.

