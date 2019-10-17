Yes, New Jersey has a ‘Pumpkin Tax’

I don’t have official stats, but I’m going to guess that October is the busiest month for pumpkin sales. Did you know that New Jersey taxes pumpkins, but only if they’re decorations? According to SaveJersey.com, the New Jersey Division of Taxation issued a reminder that pumpkins that are eaten or used in food preparation are NOT subject to the state’s 6.25% sales tax, but pumpkins sold as decorations are not.

I haven’t gone pumpkin picking in years (I prefer my pumpkins pre-picked), but I don’t remember being asked how I was going to use the pumpkin. Ok, I went ahead and looked it up: 80% of the pumpkins sold in the US are sold in October. Illinois is far and away the largest producer of pumpkins with more than three times the acreage devoted to pumpkins of the next state. Only six states account for half the pumpkin production; New Jersey is not one of them. Back to the tax, though, don’t tell them if you are using the pumpkin for decoration.

