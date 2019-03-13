It’s not just you: Facebook and Instagram experiencing outages

If you've been trying to log on to Facebook or Instagram this afternoon, you may have noticed that not everything is loading correctly.

We have good news, it's not just you. In fact, it's happening to most of us as the sites are experiencing issues across the globe.

The reports from users across the internet vary from a complete outage to an error message. Some users say they have seen a message indicating the sites are down for required maintenance, while others are just seeing a loading pinwheel.

The first reports of errors on Facebook started early Wednesday afternoon. It is not clear how long the outages will last.

Instagram is owned and operated by Facebook.